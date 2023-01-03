Hania Aamir shares her 2022 moments in year-end video

Lollywood diva Hania Aamir has many accolades to her name but this year she stole the show with the most successful drama of the year 2022, ‘Mere Humsafar’.

With successful dramas like Sang e Mah and Mere Humsafar under her belt, it is safe to say that this was the Parwaaz Hai Junoon actor's year.

Recapping the year, the 25-year-old shared a carousal of snaps depicting sweet and memorable moments from the successful years.

'here’s to being present ????Thank you for the memories ????Welcoming 2023 with no resolutions but contentment ????????', captioned the Dilruba actor.

On the work front, Aamir has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha and Mere Humsafar alongside Farhan Saeed.