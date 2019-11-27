Ali Gul Pir releases new song 'Karle Jo Karna Hai'

Ali Gul Pir’s Kar Le Jo Karna Hai seems to be a direct message to someone from showbiz industry
Asma Malik
11:48 AM | 27 Nov, 2019
Ali Gul Pir releases new song 'Karle Jo Karna Hai'
KARACHI - Pakistani famous rapper Ali Gul Pir is back with a rap song Karle Jo Karna Hai (Do whatever you want).

Shot in the streets of Lyari, Ali directly challenges a famous Pakistani singer through the song . While the comedian doesn’t really take anyone’s name, we all know who he means.

Wearing a ‘Super Sindhi’ Ajrak jacket, Ali has a lot of stuff to say. He mentions the person he is attacking as ‘Teefa’, then goes on to say that the person gets invited on award shows. (Remember the Lux Style Awards when people boycotted it due to a certain someone?).

The Waderai Ka Beta singer doesn’t end there. Ek joke se tera ego toota (One joke breaks your ego), the song says. He says the person takes the support of old songs to become famous.

Ali ends the song with “I’m calling this song Channo Ki Maut”.The song’s title  Karle Jo Karna Hai (Do Whatever You Want) is an open challenge in itself. But Ali further says he is ready to go to jail.

Here is the song :

Social media users have been praising the rapper, with some calling the song the “anti-sexual harassment anthem”:

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments box below.

