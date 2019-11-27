Powerful countries remain silent on Kashmir dispute because of their trading interests, says PM Imran

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan said that ongoing curfew and heavy military deployment in Occupied Kashmir shows the fascist mindset of the Indian government's RSS ideology that has continued the siege of occupied Kashmir for over 100 days.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the prime minister said that Kashmiris are being subjected to the worst violation of their human rights.

Shows the fascist mindset of the Indian govt's RSS ideology that has continued the siege of IOJK for over 100 days, subjecting Kashmiris to the worst violation of their human rights while the powerful countries remain silent bec of their trading interests. https://t.co/ESZiaVp563 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 27, 2019

“The powerful countries remain silent bec of their trading interests,” he added.