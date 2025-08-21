YouTuber Rajab Butt could Be arrested via Interpol in Betting App Case: report

ISLAMABAD – Additional Director of National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), Sarfraz Chaudhry, confirmed three inquiries underway against YouTuber Rajab Butt, including cases related to gambling promotion and blasphemy.

Authorities say Butt can be arrested through Interpol if he does not return to Pakistan, as he fled homeland while facing plethora of cases.

Speaking on Mansoor Ali Khan’s podcast, Chaudhry explained that one inquiry is linked to gambling promotion, while two others involve blasphemy, one filed by Muslims and another by Christians. Rajab Butt reportedly left Pakistan in June when the investigations started, and his name has been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Chaudhry added that if Butt fails to surrender within a month, permanent arrest warrants will be issued, after which Interpol can be approached for his arrest.

As of August 2025, YouTuber is currently in United Arab Emirates, with which Pakistan has an extradition agreement.

Officials official further said that under Section 88, authorities can also freeze Butt’s bank accounts and seize his properties. He noted that blasphemy cases are treated very seriously in Pakistan, whereas Interpol often does not act on such cases in other countries.