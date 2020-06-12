Pakistani truck artist paints a stunning mural to honour George Floyd

In solidarity with Black Lives Matter protest going on in US, Pakistani truck artist Haider Ali has painted a mural of George Floyd.

The unjust death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man who died in Minnesota, United States, after a white police officer forcefully kneeled into Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes, has attracted international attention.

The painting has been illustrated on one of the walls in Ali's home in memory of Floyd's wrongful death. Created in traditional Pakistani truck art style, it's got several slogans attached as well: “Hum kaalay hain toh kia hua, dilwale hain (So what if we’re dark-skinned? We’ve got big hearts),” and “Goron ki na kaalon ki, dunya dil walon ki (This world doesn't belong to white or black people, it belongs to the ones with heart).”

The mural was shared on Pakistani writer Nadeem Farooq Parcha’s Twitter.

"Pakistani truck artist, Haider Ali, painting George Floyd. This style of painting adorns many trucks and buses on the highways of Pakistan. Ali is from Karachi, the capital of Pakistan’s Sindh province," read the caption of the picture.

Kudos to Haider for coming forward with such a strong gesture to back an important movement and motivating individuals around the world who are fighting inequality and injustice.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!