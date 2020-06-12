Budget 2020-21: Pakistan to increase salaries, pensions

Web Desk
10:54 AM | 12 Jun, 2020
Budget 2020-21: Pakistan to increase salaries, pensions
Share

LAHORE – The government of Pakistan has decided not to put a freeze on the increase in salaries and pensions of government employees.

The issues came under discussion during the third round of talks between the Pakistani government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which ended on Tuesday, June 9.

According to reports, the government refused IMF’s demand to cut spending during the previous meetings and cited the need to protect government employees and pensioners and the citizens battling the Covid-19.

The federal budget is likely to set Rs475 billion for pensions, while Rs495 billion could be set aside for federal ministries and departments. The Centre can also spend Rs260 billion on subsidies and Rs820 billion in grants. Federal development budget will be kept at Rs650 billion.

The government is set to unveil a tax-free budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 today.

More From This Category
Man killed, three injured in Rawalpindi ...
11:05 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
Opposition rejects Budget 2020, slams PTI for ...
09:39 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
Rs1.7 billion allocated for eight petroleum ...
09:09 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
Rs4.45 bln set aside for Science and ...
08:26 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
Rs114.3 bln specified for ongoing hydel projects ...
09:26 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
Rs660.1 million allocated for three projects of ...
08:11 PM | 12 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Santosh Kumar remembered on 38th death anniversary
09:20 PM | 12 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr