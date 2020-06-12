Bridegroom, 20 guests booked for SOPs violation on 'mehndi' ceremony
11:20 AM | 12 Jun, 2020
Share
MUZAFFARGARH - Police booked bridegroom and at least 20 guests for violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during 'mehndi' ceremony in Dara Din Pannah.
According to police sources, a case was registered after video of dance party followed by fireworks went viral on 'mehndi' ceremony of two brothers.
One of the bridegrooms was arrested along with four participants while raids were being conducted to apprehend another bridegroom, adding that a large number of people had gathered at that place to attend the ceremony.
- Man killed, three injured in Rawalpindi explosion: police11:05 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
- Pakistan nears 129,000 cases of coronavirus – 2,490 confirmed dead09:45 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
- Opposition rejects Budget 2020, slams PTI for using coronavirus as ...09:39 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
- Rs114.3 bln specified for ongoing hydel projects in PSDP20-2109:26 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
-
- Pakistan promises equal opportunities on World Day Against Child ...09:14 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
- Songwriter Shakeel Sohail passes away12-Jun-20
- Rs1 billion for Pakistani artists in Budget 20-2106:52 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020