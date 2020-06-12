OGRA imposes Rs40 mln fine on six OMCs for not maintaining required fuel stocks
Share
LAHORE - Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has imposed fine amounting to 40 million rupees on six Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) for not maintaining the required fuel stocks as per terms and conditions of the licences awarded to them.
In a news release, OGRA Spokesman Imran Ghaznavi said fine of five million rupees each has been imposed on Attock Petroleum Limited, Puma, Gas & Oil Pakistan Limited and Hascol, and 10 million rupees each on Shell Pakistan and Total Parco Pakistan Limited,
He said all oil marketing companies have been directed to ensure regular supply of petroleum products to their retail outlets, otherwise fine would be imposed on them as per the law.
- Man killed, three injured in Rawalpindi explosion: police11:05 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
- Pakistan nears 129,000 cases of coronavirus – 2,490 confirmed dead09:45 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
- Opposition rejects Budget 2020, slams PTI for using coronavirus as ...09:39 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
- Rs114.3 bln specified for ongoing hydel projects in PSDP20-2109:26 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
-
- Pakistan promises equal opportunities on World Day Against Child ...09:14 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
- Songwriter Shakeel Sohail passes away12-Jun-20
- Rs1 billion for Pakistani artists in Budget 20-2106:52 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020