Ahad Raza Mir, Adnan Siddiqui thank their fans for lauding “Yeh Dil Mera”
Share
LAHORE - One of the most anticipated dramas, Ye Dil Mera came to end this week. The Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly starrer amassed rave reviews for its gripping storyline and the leading cast literally gave everyone goosebumps with their stellar performances.
Adnan Siddiqui penned an emotional note as the drama concluded. The actor took to Instagram to express heartfelt gratitude to his audience for praising his role as Mir Farooq in the show.
View this post on Instagram
The last episode of Yeh Dil Mera went on air today and I wanted to share with you all some candid moments while shooting the drama. This was such a fulfilling experience! The character of Mir Farooq Zaman was a tricky one, it was also sensitive and negative in its own way but am glad you all liked and appreciated my work. A big thank you to all my fans and well wishers. A special mention to my director, producer, co-stars and the team. 🙏🏻 . . . . . #adnansiddiqui #actor #character #role #negative #pros #cons #sensitive #tricky #drama #serial #television #pakistan #karachi #appreciation #gratitude #thankyou #live #love #peace #workmode #shogran #arcadianluxuryresortshogran
“The last episode of Yeh Dil Mera went on air today and I wanted to share with you all some candid moments while shooting the drama. This was such a fulfilling experience!” Adnan penned.
“The character of Mir Farooq Zaman was a tricky one, it was also sensitive and negative in its own way but am glad you all liked and appreciated my work. A big thank you to all my fans and well-wishers. A special mention to my director, producer, co-stars and the team.”
Ahad Raza Mir also thanked his fans for lauding the drama and making it a success.
“Thank you for joining us on the journey of Yeh Dil Mera. When something this close to hearts is appreciated, all the efforts, pain and sacrifices end up being worth it,” read the caption of a picture of Mir himself with Sajal Aly.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- Man killed, three injured in Rawalpindi explosion: police11:05 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
- Pakistan nears 129,000 cases of coronavirus – 2,490 confirmed dead09:45 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
- Opposition rejects Budget 2020, slams PTI for using coronavirus as ...09:39 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
- Rs114.3 bln specified for ongoing hydel projects in PSDP20-2109:26 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
-
- Pakistan promises equal opportunities on World Day Against Child ...09:14 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
-
-
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020