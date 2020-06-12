Ahad Raza Mir, Adnan Siddiqui thank their fans for lauding “Yeh Dil Mera”

Sheherbano Syed
11:21 AM | 12 Jun, 2020
Ahad Raza Mir, Adnan Siddiqui thank their fans for lauding “Yeh Dil Mera”
Share

LAHORE - One of the most anticipated dramas, Ye Dil Mera came to end this week. The Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly starrer amassed rave reviews for its gripping storyline and the leading cast literally gave everyone goosebumps with their stellar performances.

Adnan Siddiqui penned an emotional note as the drama concluded. The actor took to Instagram to express heartfelt gratitude to his audience for praising his role as Mir Farooq in the show.

“The last episode of Yeh Dil Mera went on air today and I wanted to share with you all some candid moments while shooting the drama. This was such a fulfilling experience!” Adnan penned.

“The character of Mir Farooq Zaman was a tricky one, it was also sensitive and negative in its own way but am glad you all liked and appreciated my work. A big thank you to all my fans and well-wishers. A special mention to my director, producer, co-stars and the team.”

Ahad Raza Mir also thanked his fans for lauding the drama and making it a success.

“Thank you for joining us on the journey of Yeh Dil Mera. When something this close to hearts is appreciated, all the efforts, pain and sacrifices end up being worth it,” read the caption of a picture of Mir himself with Sajal Aly.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Santosh Kumar remembered on 38th death anniversary
09:20 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
Pakistan promises equal opportunities on World ...
09:14 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
Songwriter Shakeel Sohail passes away
12-Jun-20
Rs1 billion for Pakistani artists in Budget 20-21
06:52 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
Ahad Raza Mir, Adnan Siddiqui thank their fans ...
11:21 AM | 12 Jun, 2020
Pakistani truck artist paints a stunning mural to ...
10:37 AM | 12 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Santosh Kumar remembered on 38th death anniversary
09:20 PM | 12 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr