Ahad Raza Mir, Adnan Siddiqui thank their fans for lauding “Yeh Dil Mera”

LAHORE - One of the most anticipated dramas, Ye Dil Mera came to end this week. The Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly starrer amassed rave reviews for its gripping storyline and the leading cast literally gave everyone goosebumps with their stellar performances.

Adnan Siddiqui penned an emotional note as the drama concluded. The actor took to Instagram to express heartfelt gratitude to his audience for praising his role as Mir Farooq in the show.

“The last episode of Yeh Dil Mera went on air today and I wanted to share with you all some candid moments while shooting the drama. This was such a fulfilling experience!” Adnan penned.

“The character of Mir Farooq Zaman was a tricky one, it was also sensitive and negative in its own way but am glad you all liked and appreciated my work. A big thank you to all my fans and well-wishers. A special mention to my director, producer, co-stars and the team.”

Ahad Raza Mir also thanked his fans for lauding the drama and making it a success.

“Thank you for joining us on the journey of Yeh Dil Mera. When something this close to hearts is appreciated, all the efforts, pain and sacrifices end up being worth it,” read the caption of a picture of Mir himself with Sajal Aly.

