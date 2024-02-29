Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce pregnancy

In a heartwarming announcement, the esteemed Bollywood duo, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, took to Instagram to share the delightful news of their forthcoming parenthood.
This power couple, often hailed as Bollywood royalty, united to reveal the news, melting hearts worldwide.
Their Instagram post, adorned with the date “September 2024” alongside their names, showcases tiny baby shoes, rattles, and attire in shades of pink and blue, unmistakably signaling the impending arrival of their first child later this year.
The announcement swiftly swept across social media, drawing an outpouring of joy and congratulations from fans and well-wishers.
Deepika and Ranveer, renowned for their stellar performances on screen, exchanged vows in a lavish ceremony back in November 2018. Since then, they’ve been the epitome of love and companionship, captivating headlines with their adorable public outings and affectionate gestures towards each other. Truly deserving of their status as Bollywood royalty, their chemistry remains unparalleled.
The news of Deepika’s pregnancy doesn’t come as a surprise, given the couple’s recent discussions about their eagerness to embrace parenthood in interviews. Their joint Instagram post speaks volumes about their excitement and anticipation as they step into this new phase of life.
Fans and the entertainment industry alike eagerly await updates and glimpses of Deepika and Ranveer’s journey into parenthood. Their ability to balance illustrious careers with personal life has earned them immense admiration, solidifying their position as one of Bollywood’s most beloved couples.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on February 29, 2024 (Thursday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 282.35 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|282.35
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76
|76.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.11
|751.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.69
|41.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.32
|916.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.05
|175.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.36
|26.66
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.04
|27.34
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.76
|320.26
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
