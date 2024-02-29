Karachi Weather Update: Emergency declared as heavy rains expected in Sindh

Authorities in Pakistan's largest city Karachi declared a local state of emergency, alerting locals to the possibility of low-level flooding due to an approaching wet spell.
Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast rainfall with some heavy spells and thunderstorms. The government stressed preparedness due to the ongoing havoc caused by the western disturbance in the southwestern region.
Rain-windstorm and thunderstorm are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu, Thatta, Badin, Jamshoro, Noushero Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Khairpur, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Mohenjo Dharo and Larkana.
Met Office also warned of isolated heavyfalls and hailstorm over the weekend.
On Thursday, the temperature of port city touched 28°C. Winds blew at 13km/h, with over 27 percent humidity.
Despite the measures, the provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at over 128, which is Very Unhealthy.
Experts suggest air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.
Weather in other parts of Pakistan
Heavy rainfall may cause flash flooding in local nullah’s of Gwadar, Ketch, Turbat, Panjgur, Awaran, Barkhan, Kohlu, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Dalbandin, Khuzdar, Dera Ghazi Khan on 29th Feb & 01st March, while heavy rainfall may cause flash flooding in hill torrents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Murree, Galliyat and local nullah’s of Islamabad/Rawalpindi on 01st & 02nd March. Heavy rain/snowfall may cause closure of roads in Murree, Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli on 01st & 02nd March. Landslides in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan may affect the vulnerable points in the area. Wind-thunderstorm/hailstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles, Vehicles and solar panels etc.
A strong westerly wave is affecting western parts and may grip most parts of the country from tonight and persist till 03rd March.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on February 29, 2024 (Thursday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 282.35 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|282.35
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76
|76.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.11
|751.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.69
|41.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.32
|916.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.05
|175.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.36
|26.66
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.04
|27.34
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.76
|320.26
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
