Gold registers upward trend in Pakistan; check latest rates

03:20 PM | 29 Feb, 2024
Gold registers upward trend in Pakistan; check latest rates
KARACHI –Gold registered recovery in domestic market of Pakistan a day after it suffered losses on Thursday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs900 to settle at Rs215,700.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs772 to settle at Rs184,928.

In international market, the price of the precious metal went up by $9 to close at $2,057 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices saw no change in Pakistan as per tola price stands at Rs2,570 and per 10-gram at Rs2,203.36.

A day earlier, per tola gold price decreased by Rs1,100 to settle at Rs214,800.Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold plunged by Rs944 to close at Rs184,156 in local market of Pakistan. 

USD vs PKR: Pakistani rupee moves up against US dollar in inter-bank  

03:20 PM | 29 Feb, 2024

03:20 PM | 29 Feb, 2024

Gold registers upward trend in Pakistan; check latest rates

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 29 Feb 2024

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on February 29, 2024 (Thursday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 282.35 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.3.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 29 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.1 282.35
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352 355.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76 76.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.11 751.11
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.82 39.22
Danish Krone DKK 40.69 41.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.32 916.32
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.49 59.09
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.05 175.05
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.36 26.66
Omani Riyal OMR 725.68 733.68
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.74 77.44
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.04 27.34
Swiss Franc CHF 317.76 320.26
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

