Gold registers upward trend in Pakistan; check latest rates

KARACHI –Gold registered recovery in domestic market of Pakistan a day after it suffered losses on Thursday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs900 to settle at Rs215,700.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs772 to settle at Rs184,928.

In international market, the price of the precious metal went up by $9 to close at $2,057 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices saw no change in Pakistan as per tola price stands at Rs2,570 and per 10-gram at Rs2,203.36.

A day earlier, per tola gold price decreased by Rs1,100 to settle at Rs214,800.Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold plunged by Rs944 to close at Rs184,156 in local market of Pakistan.