Gold sees slight decline in Pakistan; check latest per tola rates

KARACHI – Gold prices saw slight decrease in domestic market of Pakistan in line with upward trend in international market.
Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association price of per tola gold decreased by Rs100 to settle at Rs230,100. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs86 to close at Rs197,274.
In international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $1 to close at $2,197 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs2,600 per tola and Rs2,229.08 per 10 grams in Pakistani market.
A day earlier, the local market maintained a steady price of Rs230,200 per tola for 24 karat gold on Monday.
Similarly, the prices for 10 grams of both 24 karat and 22 karat gold remained constant at Rs197,360 and Rs180,913, respectively.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against the US dollar in the open market on March 12, 2024 Tuesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.95 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304.4 for buying and 307.4 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|281.95
|Euro
|EUR
|304.4
|307.4
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.1
|74.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.38
|751.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.9
|39.3
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.02
|41.42
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.17
|919.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.64
|60.24
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.68
|174.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.84
|27.14
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.01
|734.01
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.37
|27.67
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.8
|321.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.9
|8.05
