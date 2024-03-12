Search

Gold sees slight decline in Pakistan; check latest per tola rates

02:58 PM | 12 Mar, 2024
Gold sees slight decline in Pakistan; check latest per tola rates
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold prices saw slight decrease in domestic market of Pakistan in line with upward trend in international market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association price of per tola gold decreased by Rs100 to settle at Rs230,100. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs86 to close at Rs197,274.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $1 to close at $2,197 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs2,600 per tola and Rs2,229.08 per 10 grams in Pakistani market. 

A day earlier, the local market maintained a steady price of Rs230,200 per tola for 24 karat gold on Monday. 

Similarly, the prices for 10 grams of both 24 karat and 22 karat gold remained constant at Rs197,360 and Rs180,913, respectively. 

KSE-100 index sheds over 1,000 points

Forex

Pak rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham - 12 March 2024

Pakistani rupee remains stable against the US dollar in the open market on March 12, 2024 Tuesday. 

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.95 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 304.4 for buying and 307.4 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 12 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.9 281.95
Euro EUR 304.4 307.4
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.1 74.85
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.38 751.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.9 39.3
Danish Krone DKK 41.02 41.42
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.17 919.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.64 60.24
New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.68 174.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.84 27.14
Omani Riyal OMR 726.01 734.01
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.79 77.49
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.37 27.67
Swiss Franc CHF 318.8 321.3
Thai Bhat THB 7.9 8.05

