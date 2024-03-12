BISE Rawalpindi 9th class Roll Number slip 2024 available online

RAWALPINDI – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi is all set to hold secondary education part-I (Class 9th) from March 19.

The date sheet of the Rawalpindi board for Class 9th was released last month. The first paper in morning shift will be Economics while exams of the History of Pakistan, Dress Making, Fashion Designing, and Art and Model Drawing exams will be held in the evening.

All private and regular candidates, who intend to appear in exams 2024, are required to go to the examination centre along with the roll number slip as officials can oust them for not having the slip with them.

The candidates can download their roll number slips from official website of the BISE Rawalpindi by clicking here.

The Class 9 private students can get their roll number slip by entering B-Form number or online form number or roll number.

The roll number slips of regular students can be downloaded by their institutions by adding institute code and password.