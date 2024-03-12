BISE Rawalpindi 9th class Roll Number slip 2024 available online

RAWALPINDI – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi is all set to hold secondary education part-I (Class 9th) from March 19.
The date sheet of the Rawalpindi board for Class 9th was released last month. The first paper in morning shift will be Economics while exams of the History of Pakistan, Dress Making, Fashion Designing, and Art and Model Drawing exams will be held in the evening.
All private and regular candidates, who intend to appear in exams 2024, are required to go to the examination centre along with the roll number slip as officials can oust them for not having the slip with them.
The candidates can download their roll number slips from official website of the BISE Rawalpindi by clicking here.
The Class 9 private students can get their roll number slip by entering B-Form number or online form number or roll number.
The roll number slips of regular students can be downloaded by their institutions by adding institute code and password.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against the US dollar in the open market on March 12, 2024 Tuesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.95 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304.4 for buying and 307.4 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|281.95
|Euro
|EUR
|304.4
|307.4
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.1
|74.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.38
|751.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.9
|39.3
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.02
|41.42
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.17
|919.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.64
|60.24
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.68
|174.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.84
|27.14
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.01
|734.01
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.37
|27.67
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.8
|321.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.9
|8.05
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.