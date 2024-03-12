Search

Pakistan

IMF mission due in Pakistan tonight for second review of $3.3bn bailout package 

04:58 PM | 12 Mar, 2024
IMF mission due in Pakistan tonight for second review of $3.3bn bailout package 
Source: File Photo

A delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is expected to arrive in Pakistan tonight for second review of the current $3 billion Stand By Agreement. 

The South Asian country would get $1.1 billion from the global lender if the talks with the visiting official remain successful. The talks would be held from March 14 to 17.

Newly-appointed Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and his team are expected to discuss the new programme with the IMF mission. 

Aurangzeb, according to reports, has termed the IMF bailout package inevitable for Pakistan, He said all maximum efforts will be made to drive Pakistan out of economic crisis. 

IM are set to start their negotiations for a second review of the stand-by agreement, the newly-appointed Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said.

Aurangzeb, who took charge as new finance chief, called 2024 a difficult year for the economy of the South Asian nation.

He said the newly elected government will engage in talks with global lender to get $1.1 billion tranche of Stand By Agreement.

Reports in local media said Islamabad's discussions with US-based lender might expand beyond the final review of the current program, potentially leading to a new medium-term bailout.

IMF earlier expressed optimism about engaging with the new government, expressing hope for readiness to complete the second review and, if requested, assist in formulating a new economic program.

The lender also commended the efforts of interim governments in maintaining economic stability through fiscal discipline, protection of social safety nets, and a tight monetary policy to control inflation and bolster foreign exchange reserves.

04:58 PM | 12 Mar, 2024

IMF mission due in Pakistan tonight for second review of $3.3bn bailout package 

Gold & Silver

02:58 PM | 12 Mar, 2024

Gold sees slight decline in Pakistan; check latest per tola rates

Forex

Pak rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham - 12 March 2024

Pakistani rupee remains stable against the US dollar in the open market on March 12, 2024 Tuesday. 

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.95 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 304.4 for buying and 307.4 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 12 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.9 281.95
Euro EUR 304.4 307.4
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.1 74.85
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.38 751.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.9 39.3
Danish Krone DKK 41.02 41.42
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.17 919.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.64 60.24
New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.68 174.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.84 27.14
Omani Riyal OMR 726.01 734.01
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.79 77.49
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.37 27.67
Swiss Franc CHF 318.8 321.3
Thai Bhat THB 7.9 8.05

