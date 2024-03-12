Nine-member Sindh cabinet takes oath

KARACHI - A nine-member cabinet of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took oath on Tuesday after PPP leadership finalised their names.
The cabinet members were sworn in by Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at a ceremony attended by the chief minister, members of outgoing interim government an and other officials.
The cabinet members include Nasir Hussain Shah, Saeed Ghani, Sharjeel Memon, Azra Fazal Pechuho, Sardar Ali Shah, Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, Sardar Mohammad Baksh Mahar, Ali Hassan Zardari, Jam Khan Shoro and Zulfiqar Shah.
The chief minister will announce the portfolios of the cabinet members later.
More to follow...
Pakistani rupee remains stable against the US dollar in the open market on March 12, 2024 Tuesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.95 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304.4 for buying and 307.4 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|281.95
|Euro
|EUR
|304.4
|307.4
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.1
|74.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.38
|751.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.9
|39.3
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.02
|41.42
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.17
|919.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.64
|60.24
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.68
|174.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.84
|27.14
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.01
|734.01
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.37
|27.67
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.8
|321.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.9
|8.05
