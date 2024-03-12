Search

Pakistan

Nine-member Sindh cabinet takes oath

06:08 PM | 12 Mar, 2024
Nine-member Sindh cabinet takes oath
Source: Social media

KARACHI - A nine-member cabinet of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took oath on Tuesday after PPP leadership finalised their names. 

The cabinet members were sworn in by Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at a ceremony attended by the chief minister, members of outgoing interim government an and other officials.

The cabinet members include Nasir Hussain Shah, Saeed Ghani, Sharjeel Memon, Azra Fazal Pechuho, Sardar Ali Shah, Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, Sardar Mohammad Baksh Mahar, Ali Hassan Zardari, Jam Khan Shoro and Zulfiqar Shah.

The chief minister will announce the portfolios of the cabinet members later.

More to follow...

