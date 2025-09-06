Dating Coach Sadia Khan under fire over ‘Affair with Engaged Man’

LONDON – The sham world of online coaching got another chapter as relationship guru Sadia Khan finds herself at the center of a major controversy. Once celebrated for her high-value woman philosophy, Sadis’ crafted image is now under fire after leaked messages and audio recordings allegedly revealed a side of her life that contradicts her public teachings.

Her expensive coaching program, reportedly costing over Rs2 million Pakistani rupees, promised life-changing results, from confidence to relationship mastery. But critics are calling it a prime example of the digital scam, where glossy social media profiles mask vague advice and questionable ethics.

Several followers flooded platforms with criticism, questioning Sadia’s credibility and accusing her of hypocrisy. The backlash was swift and brutal, leaving Khan’s once-loyal audience feeling betrayed.

Experts say the case shows growing problem in the online coaching industry as there is lack of regulation combined with high-ticket promises creates a minefield for both coaches and consumers.

One thing is certain when the gap between persona and reality is exposed, the fallout can destroy careers overnight.

Sadia Khan Responds to Affair Allegations

“I want to be clear: the claims that I had an affair with an engaged man are false. The voice notes being circulated have been taken out of context, and screenshots have been manipulated. My team and I are being misrepresented, and these numbers and messages are being twisted to create a false narrative,” Sadia said.

For aspiring coaches, the message is clear. integrity and transparency are non-negotiable. For consumers, Sadia Khan’s scandal is stark warning as flashy social media images and bold promises are not proof of expertise. Look for verifiable credentials, real client results, and consistent behavior.

The controversy is more than a personal scandal; it’s wake-up call for the booming online coaching world. In an industry built on trust, one misstep can bring an empire crashing down.