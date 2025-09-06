Death toll surpasses 900 as torrential rains, floods devastate Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Severe monsoon rains, flash floods, and landslides across Pakistan have claimed more than 900 lives, according to the latest data released by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The NDMA reports that 907 people have lost their lives, and 1,044 have been injured as a result of rain-related incidents across various provinces.

Punjab has been hit hard, with 223 fatalities and 654 injuries, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recorded the highest death toll of 502, along with 218 injuries. In Sindh, 58 people have died and 78 have been injured. Balochistan has reported 26 deaths and 5 injuries.

In the northern regions, 41 people died in Gilgit-Baltistan and 52 were injured, while Azad Kashmir reported 38 deaths. The federal capital Islamabad has also seen 9 fatalities.

Beyond the tragic loss of life, the floods have caused widespread destruction. 7,848 homes have been damaged or destroyed, and 6,180 livestock animals have perished so far.

In Bahawalpur, the Sutlej River overflowed, breaking through protective embankments in Sahlan village. The flooding reached Hussainabad and surrounding settlements, destroying several homes and forcing residents to evacuate.

A fresh flood surge from Head Trimmu has prompted renewed red alerts, with local authorities urging riverside communities to avoid returning to their homes.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Multan, over 414,000 cusecs of water are expected to hit protective banks within two days.

The DC raised concerns about the slow discharge rate of the current floodwaters, which have already impacted areas such as Shujaabad and Jalalpur Pirwala.

If the volume of the incoming flood increases significantly, authorities may reconsider controlled breaching to mitigate damage.

Emergency services continue to operate across affected regions, but the scale of the crisis poses serious challenges to relief and recovery efforts.