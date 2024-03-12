Atif Aslam celebrates 41st birthday 

Known singer Atif Aslam celebrated his 41st birthday in style on Tuesday.
for his iconic song "Aadat," Atif Aslam has made a significant impact on both Lollywood and Bollywood.
Sara Bharwana, Aslam’s adorable wife, also posted a lovely sweet message on Instagram for her “rockstar” husband.
Recognised as one of the most prominent singers in Pakistan and India, Atif Aslam's flawless vocals and unique style have earned him a dedicated fan base. His repertoire boasts timeless classics like "Kuch Iss Tarah," "Teri Palkein," "Tu Jaane Na," "Tere Bin," "Pehli Nazar Mein," and "Tera Hone Laga Hun."
While he's a global sensation today, understanding Atif Aslam's journey from humble beginnings is essential for true fans.
Born in 1983 in Wazirabad, Pakistan, Aslam initially dreamt of a career in cricket before finding his true calling in music.
Atif Aslam embarked on his musical journey in 2004 as part of the band "Jal," where he skyrocketed to fame with the chart-topping hit "Aadat." Even though the band eventually disbanded, Atif had already cemented his place in the hearts of millions worldwide.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against the US dollar in the open market on March 12, 2024 Tuesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.95 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304.4 for buying and 307.4 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|281.95
|Euro
|EUR
|304.4
|307.4
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.1
|74.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.38
|751.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.9
|39.3
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.02
|41.42
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.17
|919.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.64
|60.24
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.68
|174.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.84
|27.14
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.01
|734.01
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.37
|27.67
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.8
|321.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.9
|8.05
