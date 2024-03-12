Search

Lifestyle

Atif Aslam celebrates 41st birthday 

Web Desk
06:57 PM | 12 Mar, 2024
Atif Aslam celebrates 41st birthday 

Known singer Atif Aslam celebrated his 41st birthday in style on Tuesday. 
for his iconic song "Aadat," Atif Aslam has made a significant impact on both Lollywood and Bollywood.
Sara Bharwana, Aslam’s adorable wife, also posted a lovely sweet message on Instagram for her “rockstar” husband.
Recognised as one of the most prominent singers in Pakistan and India, Atif Aslam's flawless vocals and unique style have earned him a dedicated fan base. His repertoire boasts timeless classics like "Kuch Iss Tarah," "Teri Palkein," "Tu Jaane Na," "Tere Bin," "Pehli Nazar Mein," and "Tera Hone Laga Hun."
While he's a global sensation today, understanding Atif Aslam's journey from humble beginnings is essential for true fans. 
Born in 1983 in Wazirabad, Pakistan, Aslam initially dreamt of a career in cricket before finding his true calling in music.
Atif Aslam embarked on his musical journey in 2004 as part of the band "Jal," where he skyrocketed to fame with the chart-topping hit "Aadat." Even though the band eventually disbanded, Atif had already cemented his place in the hearts of millions worldwide.

