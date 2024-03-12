Defence Savings Certificates latest profit rate in March 2024

ISLAMABAD – National Savings offers various products, including Defence Savings Certificates, to public for investment at attractive profit rate.
All Pakistani nationals as well as overseas Pakistanis can buy these certificates being an adult singly, a minor with guardian and two adults jointly, where the payments can be received either by both jointly or any one of the holders.
The certificates can be purchased by depositing cash or cheque/ draft/ pay-order at any office of the National Savings.
The certificate are issued immediately against cash payment. However, in case of deposit through cheque/ draft/ pay-order, the certificate are issued on the date of realization of the cheque/ draft/ pay-order after receiving the clearance advice.
People can make a minimum investment of Rs500 while there is no maximum investment limits.
The profit rates were revised by the government in late February with profit rate for Defence Savings Certificates standing at 14.1 percent.
Investor can get Rs12,000 profit on Rs100,000 investment after completion of the first year while it will be Rs25,000 in second year and Rs40,000 in third year. They can get Rs260,000 profit if the investment is made for 10 years.
Filers: Persons appearing in Active Tax Payer List (ATL), Rate of Withholding Tax shall be 15% of the yield/profit irrespective of date of investment and amount/profit.
Non-Filers: Persons not appearing in Active Tax Payer List (ATL), Rate of Withholding Tax shall be 30% of the yield/profit irrespective of date of investment and amount/profit.
Zakat shall be deducted at source as per rules.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against the US dollar in the open market on March 12, 2024 Tuesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.95 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304.4 for buying and 307.4 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|281.95
|Euro
|EUR
|304.4
|307.4
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.1
|74.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.38
|751.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.9
|39.3
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.02
|41.42
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.17
|919.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.64
|60.24
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.68
|174.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.84
|27.14
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.01
|734.01
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.37
|27.67
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.8
|321.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.9
|8.05
