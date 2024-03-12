School Based Assessment 2024 Grade 8 in Punjab

LAHORE – The Punjab Education Commission has announced the 8th Class SBA (School Based Assessment) 2024 Final Term, starting from March 14, 2024.

PEC will conduct the assessment 2024 in both public and private schools for students of grades 1 through 8 under the SBA system.

The assessment will be conducted from March 14 to 27 while schools will issue the report cards to students from March 27 to 31.

The commission will conduct assessment of the following subjects:

English Urdu Islamiat Social Study Sciences Computer Education Teaching Holy Quran Mathematics

Grade 8 Papers of all Subjects, solution, MCQs and question papers are available online for downloading on official website of the PEC.

School Based Assessment 2024 Grade 8 Item Bank

You can download SBA 2024 Final Term grade 8 papers in PDF format by clicking here.