Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 17 June 2022

08:17 AM | 17 Jun, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 17 June 2022
Source: File Photo
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 141,300 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 121,100. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 111,008 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 129,524.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 141,300 PKR 1,668
Karachi PKR 141,300 PKR 1,668
Islamabad PKR 141,300 PKR 1,668
Peshawar PKR 141,300 PKR 1,668
Quetta PKR 141,300 PKR 1,668
Sialkot PKR 141,300 PKR 1,668
Attock PKR 141,300 PKR 1,668
Gujranwala PKR 141,300 PKR 1,668
Jehlum PKR 141,300 PKR 1,668
Multan PKR 141,300 PKR 1,668
Bahawalpur PKR 141,300 PKR 1,668
Gujrat PKR 141,300 PKR 1,668
Nawabshah PKR 141,300 PKR 1,668
Chakwal PKR 141,300 PKR 1,668
Hyderabad PKR 141,300 PKR 1,668
Nowshehra PKR 141,300 PKR 1,668
Sargodha PKR 141,300 PKR 1,668
Faisalabad PKR 141,300 PKR 1,668
Mirpur PKR 141,300 PKR 1,668

