TikToker Sumaira Rajput found dead in Ghotki; probe underway

LAHORE – Pakistani TikTok star Sumaira Rajput was found dead at her home. Her body was transported to a hospital on a loader rickshaw, raising serious concerns about the handling of the situation.

According to journalist Khurram Iqbal, Sumaira’s family accused her husband of being involved in her death. Further allegations were made by her brother, who claimed that Sumaira was poisoned.

Police nabbed two individuals in connection with case Ali Rajput and Adnan Rajput while no First Information Report (FIR) has been registered so far, despite growing pressure from public and the victim’s family.

Authorities confirmed that the body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination conducted by the A-Section Police. The investigation is ongoing, and the exact cause of death is yet to be officially determined.

The incident sparked outrage on social media, with many demanding justice for the young TikToker.