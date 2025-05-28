TikToker Iqra aka ‘Thal Ki Shehzadi’ murdered by cousin in ‘honor killing’

KHUSHAB – Another shocking case of honour killing has been reported, as a local TikToker identified as Iqra — known for her social media account Thal Ki Shehzadi — was murdered at her home in the Noorpur Thal tehsil of Khushab District.

Local cops said victim was allegedly killed by her cousin for her lifestyle content on social media. District Police Officer (DPO) Khushab, Tauqeer Muhammad Naeem said early probe found that murder was motivated by so-called ‘honour’.

The suspect irked by Iqra’s TikTok videos, opened fire on her in a heated confrontation, and she died on the spot, before getting any medical help.

Police responded swiftly to crime and arrested the suspect. A murder case has been registered at Noorpur Thal Police Station, and an investigation is underway to examine all aspects of the incident.

Iqra amassed following on TikTok and other accounts and widely recognized for her online presence. The tragic killing sparked outrage online, with users condemning the act and calling for justice.

Human rights advocates are once again urging authorities to strengthen protections for women and to take concrete steps to prevent violence in the name of honour.