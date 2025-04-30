Tiktoker Ayat Maryam Murdered By Husband In Lahore

LAHORE – A tragic incident has been reported from Punjab capital Lahore, where domestic violence turned deadly and ended up with brutal killing of TikTok sensation Ayat Maryam.

Ayat Maryam, who was famous for lifestyle content and dubbing clips, was allegedly murdered by her husband, Saad, in Lahore’s Nawab Town area. The popular social media star was reportedly killed after a domestic dispute with her husband, FIR said.

The duo faced rough patch in marital life for some time, and in a fit of rage, Saad allegedly strangled Ayat to death. The incident has left the local community and Ayat’s online followers devastated.

Nawab Town Police, led by SP Dr. Ghayur Ahmad Khan, acted swiftly, using modern investigative methods to apprehend the suspect within 24 hours of the crime. Dr. Khan assured the public that a case has been registered, and Saad has been taken into custody for further investigation.

Although the exact motive for the tragic act remains under investigation, authorities are hopeful that the ongoing questioning will provide further clarity.

Ayat’s untimely death has sparked an outpouring of grief on social media, with fans and followers expressing disbelief and sorrow over the loss of the young influencer.