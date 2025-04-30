All Flights to Gilgit, Skardu Canceled as Pakistan tightens Airspace surveillance amid Indian Strike Threat

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan beefed up airspace security measures, including the cancellation of all flights to Gilgit and Skardu as the country braces for potential military action from India after false flag operation in Pahalgam.

Aviation sources confirmed that all flights to the northern areas have been grounded for a day, with special focus placed on flights arriving from India. New directives issued to Air Traffic Control (ATC) called for increased vigilance and monitoring of foreign aircraft, with any suspicious flights requiring high-level clearance before entering Pakistani airspace.

Besides flight cancellations, authorities have temporarily halted air traffic to other northern regions to ensure passenger safety and maintain national security.

Officials stated that the situation is being continuously assessed, and further actions will be taken based on intelligence reports. The government remains on high alert as tensions with India continue to rise, with expectations of military action in the coming hours.

In wee hours on Wednesday, four Rafale jets of Indian Air Force carried out patrol mission over Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, remaining within Indian airspace, as reported by security sources. These aircrafts quickly retreated after being detected by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jets.

PAF jets were able to identify the Indian warplanes during their own patrol, forcing the Rafale jets to retreat in confusion, security officials said. Amid these tensions, the Pakistani military is on high alert, ready to respond to any form of aggression from India, sources further stated.

Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar addressed the ongoing situation, revealing intelligence reports that suggest India might initiate military action within the next 24 to 36 hours. “India has opted for a confrontational stance,” the minister commented, stressing that Pakistan would respond decisively to any military actions. He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s rejection of India’s self-appointed role as the judge, jury, and executioner in the region.