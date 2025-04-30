Pakistan announces New Petrol Prices today for May 2025; Here’s What to Expect

ISLAMABAD – No relief for masses as petroleum prices are likely to remain unchanged despite fluctuations and stable global markets.

The federal government announced that fuel prices will largely stay the same during the upcoming fortnight starting May 1, 2025. Only minor adjustments are expected in petrol and high-speed diesel prices, which are unlikely to be passed on to consumers.

Official estimates indicate that petrol and high-speed diesel prices might remain unchanged till May 15, 2025. The stability in domestic fuel prices comes amid stable global oil markets, with Brent crude remaining at $65.52 per barrel and U.S.

West Texas Intermediate crude at $61.87 per barrel. Market analysts attribute these steady prices to expectations of oversupply and ongoing uncertainties surrounding tariff negotiations between the US and China, which have kept international oil prices from rising.

Despite international price declines earlier this month, the government opted not to pass on savings to consumers during the April 15 review, choosing instead to allocate the funds towards infrastructure projects in under developed Balochistan.