On Defence Day, President , PM reiterate pledge to never compromise on sovereignty, and territorial integrity
ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have renewed the pledge on the occasion of Defence and Martyrs Day that a brave nation will never compromise on its sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.
President Alvi in his message said Pakistan, being fully cognizant of developments in its neighborhood is committed to securing peace and prepared to thwart any plot hatched to hamper peace. He commended the security agencies for their relentless efforts towards exposing the enemy to carry out covert activities.
Message from President Dr. Arif Alvi on Defence and Martyrs Day - 6 September, 2021.#6thSeptTheDayOfPride#DefenceDay2021#6thSeptember #یوم_دفاع pic.twitter.com/EtLLfQC7qk— The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) September 6, 2021
Dr. Alvi also emphatically stated that Pakistan will never back away from its principled stand on the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message said the heroic soldiers and officers, pilots, and sailors fought bravely and did not care for their own lives and defended the frontiers by offering supreme sacrifice.
The premier said India today stands exposed before the world community for its bid to hamper peace in the region, especially with reference to Pakistan.
The international community is now convinced that the persecution of minorities across India and the atrocities unleashed on innocent Kashmiris in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir must end forthwith, PM Imran said while commending the government’s proactive diplomacy.
He also mentioned that India will have to give Kashmiris their due right to self-determination, under the UN Security Council resolutions; the sooner the better.
