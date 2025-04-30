Indian Air Force Rafale jets retreat in panic as PAF patrols near LoC

ISLAMABAD – In tense turn of events along Line of Control, four Indian Air Force Rafale fighter jets were forced to retreat in apparent panic after being detected by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jets during a late-night patrol over Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in wee hours on Wednesday.

Reports shared by local media quoting security sources said Indian jets remained within their airspace, they abruptly reversed course when intercepted by PAF aircraft, cutting their sorties short amid confusion and urgency.

The swift response from Pakistan’s air defense shows heightened state of military readiness, as tensions continue to rise between two nuclear-armed neighbors after false flag operation in Pahalgam.

Late night, Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said “India seems to be steering toward confrontation,” and that intelligence suggests a possible Indian military strike within the next 24 to 36 hours. He emphasized that any such provocation will be met with a “decisive and resolute response” by Pakistan.

Tarar further criticized New Delhi’s unilateral stance, saying Pakistan rejects India’s attempt to act as “judge, jury, and executioner” in the region.

With both nations on edge, the international community is being urged to closely monitor the escalating situation to avoid a broader conflict.