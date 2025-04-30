FACT CHECK: No, Indian Air Force did not shoot down Pakistani F-16 near Sialkot

ISLAMABAD – As tensions continue unabated between Pakistan and India after Pahalgam incident, a wave of misinformation swept across Indian media and social platforms like X and Facebook, with hilarious claims that the Indian Air Force (IAF) shot down a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet near Sialkot.

The viral posts, accompanied by dramatic headlines like “Sialkot skies just got a reality check” and “Breaking: IAF downs Pakistani F-16”, have been widely circulated — but none of these claims are based on verified information.

Several users shared clips of a destroyed fighter jet and another site in flames, but the whole thing turned out to be a misleading campaign.

Here’s the Truth?

A thorough fact-check reveals that the video being used to support these claims is from 2024 and shows a crash of a Sukhoi Su-30MKI, an Indian Air Force aircraft. There has been no confirmed air combat or fighter jet shootdown as of April 30, 2025.

Screenshots of misleading posts shared on X

Analysts suggest that this false narrative is part of a broader disinformation campaign aimed at escalating war rhetoric. The campaign appears to be amplified by some segments of Indian media and social media influencers, many of whom are aligned with the BJP-led political narrative, which has been accused of war-mongering and exploiting tensions for domestic political mileage.

As Pakistan remains on high alert and is preparing for any possible aggression, its military sources have categorically denied any airspace violation or loss of aircraft, calling the reports baseless and misleading.

Officials urged citizens and media outlets to verify facts before sharing or endorsing sensitive content, particularly in times of geopolitical tension, where misinformation can fuel unnecessary panic or even provoke conflict.