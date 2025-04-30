Has India planned to target Sialkot in military strike against Pakistan?

LAHORE – Speculations rife on social media that India may launch a military strike against Pakistan on the Sialkot border as Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has warned that the neighbouring country is planning to attack in next-24-36 hours.

The tensions between the nuclear neighbours heightened following the Pahalgam incident in occupied Kashmir where over two dozen tourists were killed in a gun attack. Soon after the incident, Indian government started putting blame on Pakistan without any evidence and took some aggressive measures including suspension of the Indus Water Treaty.

In response, the Pakistani government has closed the Wagah border, suspended trade and reduced the diplomatic staff of the India.

Amid the increasing tension, social media is abuzz with reports claiming that Indian army may target Sialkot as the neighbouring country is located on three sides of the Pakistani city.

The Indian forces intended to cut this Pakistani territory’s link to other parts of the country.

On the other hand, the reports are being debunked, stating that the whole “Sailkot Sector” is clam and peaceful, adding that no Ceasefire Violations took place in this sector.

The sources have asked the people to not pay attention to fake news, urging them to put focus only on the verified information in this regard.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given “complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets and timing” of India’s response in the aftermath of the Pahalgam incident.

In reply, Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar warned any military adventurism by India would be responded to assuredly and decisively.

In a video statement shared late Tuesday, he said Pakistan has credible intelligence that India intended carrying out military action against Pakistan in the next 24-36 hours on the pretext of baseless and concocted allegations of involvement in the Pahalgam incident.

Minister said Indian self-assumed hubristic role of Judge, Jury and Executioner in the region is reckless and vehemently rejected. He said Pakistan has been the victim of terrorism itself and truly understands the pain of this scourge.

“We have always condemned it in all its forms and manifestations anywhere in the world.” The information minister said being a responsible state, Pakistan open heartedly offered a credible, transparent and independent investigation by a neutral commission of experts to ascertain the truth.

Unfortunately, rather than pursuing the path of reason, India has apparently decided to tread the dangerous path of irrationality and confrontation, which will have catastrophic consequences for the complete region and beyond. Attaullah Tarar said evasion of credible investigations is in itself sufficient evidence exposing India’s real motives.