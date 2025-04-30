TikToker Rajab Butt ‘comes under attack’ in London amid threats (VIDEO)

LONDON – Controversial Pakistani TikTok star Rajab Butt, who is currently residing in UK, claimed that he was the target of a violent attack in British capital.

Butt, who fled Pakistan after 295 perfume controversy, took to social media, where he shared a short clip showing a vehicle with shattered windows. Although he did not appear on camera in the initial video, he could be heard saying “Allahu Akbar” while opening the damaged car door.

Pakistani internet sensation shared another post directly addressing his followers, confirming that an attack had indeed taken place. “I’m receiving a lot of DMs regarding my earlier post, and I can’t respond to everyone individually. So let me clarify — yes, I was attacked,” he stated.

Rajab said the incident was not a prank or a stunt, describing it as a “brutal and serious attack” that caused damage. “The kind of harm that shouldn’t have happened, happened,” he lamented.

The YouTuber however refrained from disclosing further details, saying that a vlog will be released in the coming days with full coverage of the incident, asking for prayers.

Butt has been living outside Pakistan in recent months amid legal and public controversies. Earlier, he faced backlash for announcing a perfume named “295”, a reference to Pakistan’s blasphemy laws under Section 295 of the Penal Code. The launch video, which also referenced late Indian rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, was later removed from his accounts following public outrage.

Since then, Butt has reportedly received threats, prompting him to remain abroad for his safety.