Injured Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah undergoes shoulder surgery in London

LONDON – Naseem Shah, a key player in Pakistan’s performance recently, has undergone surgery for a shoulder injury in London.

The 20-year-old suffered injuries in a match against India in Asia Cup 2023. The surgical procedure of the young pacer continued for half an hour; it all completed well, and now Shah has been advised to take proper rest for six weeks.

The doctor said the right arm bowler should take precautions and proper rest and can start his practice after completing the recovery phase.

The speedster stands a good chance of recovering faster as compared to others with similar injuries, reports quoting surgeons further said.

Shah earlier was heartbroken over not being part of the squad selected for the ICC World Cup. In a social media post, he said “With a heavy heart, I’m sharing that I will not be part of this amazing team that will be representing our beloved country.”

He said while I’m disappointed, I believe everything is in Allah’s hands. InshahAllah will be on the field very soon.