Sonya Hussyn sets internet on fire with new beach pictures

Pakistani actor and model Sonya Hussayn has won thousands of hearts and is still getting limelight for her fashionable attire choices and chic lifestyle.
The Tich Button star never shies away from keeping things transparent, especially her audacious personality.
Known for being a loved star, the diva’s pictures are often a source of inspiration. In recent clicks, the 31-year-old is hotness personified as she flaunted her flamboyance at the beach. Donning a Lilac top with a skirt, Sonya posed on the beach.
"Meet me where the sky touches the sea," she captioned the post.
The clicks garnered thousands of reactions as social media users showered love on her.
Sonya is considered among the noted Pakistani actors. Initially, she got success as a model and then she stepped into acting with the 2011 series Dareecha. She appeared as the main lead in several soap operas including Marasim, Kisay Chahoon, and Haasil. The actor’s role in the 2017 series Aisi Hai Tanhai earned her a nomination for Best TV Actress at the Lux Style Awards.
She is also known for her roles in Pakistani movies Azaadi, Tich Button, and Lufangey.
