Search

LifestyleWorld

British actor Julian Sands confirmed dead after remains found on California mountains

Web Desk 08:47 PM | 28 Jun, 2023
British actor Julian Sands confirmed dead after remains found on California mountains
Source: Julian Sands ( Wikimedia Commons)

Hollywood mourns the loss of British actor Julian Sands was found dead more than five months after he went missing while hiking near Mount Baldy in California's San Gabriel Mountains.

The 64-year-old actor was best known for defying typecasting and portrayed free-spirited passion in the Edwardian period piece A Room With a View.

Sands, an avid adventurer, went reportedly missing in January. Rescue teams used helicopter and drone to undertake a ground search which were later suspended due to weather and avalanches.

On June 24, hikers found human remains in the area where Sands had gone missing. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department announced on June 27 that the remains had been positively identified as those of Sands, however, the cause of death is still under investigation.

On the acting front, after essaying George Emerson, Sands shared the screen opposite Helena Bonham Carter as Lucy Honeychurch.

After the success of A Room With a View, Sands appeared in a number of films including playing the English Romantic poet Percy Bysshe Shelley in Gothic (1986), and Warlock (1989). Sands again appeared as the witch in Warlock: The Armageddon (1993), Siesta (1987), Boxing Helena (1993), as Dr. James Atherton in Arachnophobia (1990), in the British TV miniseries A Married Man starring Anthony Hopkins, the 19th-century composer Franz Liszt in Impromptu (1991), King Louis XIV of France in Vatel (2000), The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo" (2011), and The Killing Fields.

Ray Stevenson, famous for roles in ‘Thor’ and ‘Rome,’ passes away at 58

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Last Chinese reporter ‘expelled’ after India denies visa extension

01:56 PM | 28 Jun, 2023

Millions of Muslims celebrate Eidul Adha in Saudi Arabia after Hajj

11:28 AM | 28 Jun, 2023

Kinza Hashmi and Indian actor Karan Wahi team up for a romantic song

09:29 PM | 27 Jun, 2023

Tallest tree found in Asia stands at 335-feet!

07:15 PM | 25 Jun, 2023

Pakistani celebs offer condolences to Dawood Family after Titanic sub tragedy

05:20 PM | 24 Jun, 2023

Putin vows strict punishment for anyone found guilty of disrespecting Quran in Russia’s Islamic states

02:49 PM | 24 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

British actor Julian Sands confirmed dead after remains found on ...

08:47 PM | 28 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 28 June 2023

09:02 AM | 28 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 28, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 28, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.4 290.15
Euro EUR 313 316
UK Pound Sterling GBP 366 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 761.99 769.99
Canadian Dollar CAD 222 224
China Yuan CNY 40.01 40.41
Danish Krone DKK 41.98 42.38
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.58 36.93
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 939.55 948.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.93 177.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 744.17 752.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.5 219.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.94 27.24
Swiss Franc CHF 320.87 323.37
Thai Bhat THB 8.27 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 28, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,950 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,150.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (28 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: