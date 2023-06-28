British actor Julian Sands confirmed dead after remains found on California mountains

Hollywood mourns the loss of British actor Julian Sands was found dead more than five months after he went missing while hiking near Mount Baldy in California's San Gabriel Mountains.

The 64-year-old actor was best known for defying typecasting and portrayed free-spirited passion in the Edwardian period piece A Room With a View.

Sands, an avid adventurer, went reportedly missing in January. Rescue teams used helicopter and drone to undertake a ground search which were later suspended due to weather and avalanches.

On June 24, hikers found human remains in the area where Sands had gone missing. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department announced on June 27 that the remains had been positively identified as those of Sands, however, the cause of death is still under investigation.

On the acting front, after essaying George Emerson, Sands shared the screen opposite Helena Bonham Carter as Lucy Honeychurch.

After the success of A Room With a View, Sands appeared in a number of films including playing the English Romantic poet Percy Bysshe Shelley in Gothic (1986), and Warlock (1989). Sands again appeared as the witch in Warlock: The Armageddon (1993), Siesta (1987), Boxing Helena (1993), as Dr. James Atherton in Arachnophobia (1990), in the British TV miniseries A Married Man starring Anthony Hopkins, the 19th-century composer Franz Liszt in Impromptu (1991), King Louis XIV of France in Vatel (2000), The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo" (2011), and The Killing Fields.