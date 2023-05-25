Ray Stevenson, famous for roles in ‘Thor’ and ‘Rome,’ passes away at 58

The entertainment world is mourning the loss of actor Ray Stevenson, who passed away at the age of 58.

He was known for his roles in major TV shows and movies, including the Thor films, the Divergent series, Rome, Vikings, and Dexter.

His US-based publicist firm, Viewpoint, confirmed his death to the BBC but did not provide any further details. Stevenson was reportedly hospitalized during filming on the Italian island Ischia, where he was working on an action movie, Cassino. The cause of death has not been revealed.

Stevenson's career spanned several decades, during which he appeared in numerous productions in both the UK and the US.

He was born in Northern Ireland but moved to England at a young age. Inspired to become an actor after seeing John Malkovich in a play at a West End theatre in London, Stevenson studied acting at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School. One of his first TV roles was in the Catherine Cookson drama The Dwelling Place, and he later appeared in a wide range of British TV shows, including Waking the Dead, Dalziel and Pascoe.

In 2004, he landed a role in the Hollywood film King Arthur, starring alongside Keira Knightley. He also secured roles in successful US-made TV shows and movies, including the Thor trilogy and HBO's historical drama series Rome, in which he played the character of Titus Pullo. Stevenson was set to star as Baylan Skoll in the upcoming Disney+ series Star Wars: Ahsoka.

Stevenson's co-stars have been paying tribute to the late actor on social media, with English actor James Purefoy, who starred alongside Stevenson in Rome, describing him as a "brilliant, gutsy, larger-than-life actor who filled every part he played right up to the brim." Stevenson's legacy will undoubtedly continue to live on through his impressive body of work and the impact he had on the entertainment industry.

So sad to hear the news that Ray Stevenson, our Pullo in Rome, has passed away. A brilliant, gutsy, larger-than-life actor who filled every part he played right up to the brim. My thoughts are with his family, his lovely wife Betta and their beautiful kids. What a loss. — James Purefoy ???????? (@JamesPurefoy) May 22, 2023

The official Marvel Studios Twitter account also tweeted "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Ray Stevenson, who brought humour and wit to the character of Volstagg. He was a wonderful actor who will be deeply missed, and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones."

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Ray Stevenson, who brought humor and wit to the character of Volstagg. He was a wonderful actor who will be deeply missed, and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. https://t.co/N01DImSwKz pic.twitter.com/uds1RvupQr — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 23, 2023

Ray Stevenson, who portrayed Volstagg in the #Thor trilogy, has passed away at the age of 58 years old: https://t.co/JcV4RIWIUj pic.twitter.com/vEpJu45LpK — MCU - The Direct (@MCU_Direct) May 22, 2023

He was 56 years old when we were shooting this difficult scene but he did not hesitate while performing this stunt. We will forever cherish having you on the sets of #RRR, Ray Stevenson. Gone too soon ???? pic.twitter.com/LdzecSIO2H — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) May 23, 2023