PTI's Maleeka Bokhari resigns from party, condemns May 9 violence

ISLAMABAD – Former MNA Maleeka Bokhari resigned from the PTI on Thursday and said she wanted to give time to her profession and family.

Speaking at a press conference, Bokhari said, “As a lawyer, I want to play an important role in Pakistan. And as a mother and daughter — because my mother is a cancer survivor — I now want to give time to my profession and family.”

Bokhari, who served as parliamentary secretary for law during Imran Khan's government, condemned the attack on military installations on May 9. “May 9 was a very difficult day for every Pakistani,” she told the media at the press conference.

