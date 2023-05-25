Search

Picture of Gen Bajwa sitting next to Gen Asim at Martyrs Day ceremony goes viral

Web Desk 07:18 PM | 25 May, 2023
Picture of Gen Bajwa sitting next to Gen Asim at Martyrs Day ceremony goes viral
Source: Twitter

ISLAMABAD – Former Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and incumbent Army Chief General Asim Munir were seen sitting side by side at the Martyrs Reverence Day ceremony in Islamabad on Thursday.

A picture of the duo taken at the ceremony at the General Headquarters (GHQ) of the Pakistan Army in Rawalpindi went viral on social media as soon as it was telecast on the electronic media.

The event was held to remember and honour the martyrs who gave their lives in defence of the country and its citizens. The event was held in the aftermath of May 9 riots, which broke out in the country after the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan. During the violent protests, some people vandalised 

Gen Asim Munir had earlier this week condemned the May 9 attack on military installation and memorials as reprehensible and announced that a tribute would be paid to Pakistan's martyrs on May 25.

