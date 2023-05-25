Picture of Gen Bajwa sitting next to Gen Asim at Martyrs Day ceremony goes viral

ISLAMABAD – Former Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and incumbent Army Chief General Asim Munir were seen sitting side by side at the Martyrs Reverence Day ceremony in Islamabad on Thursday.
A picture of the duo taken at the ceremony at the General Headquarters (GHQ) of the Pakistan Army in Rawalpindi went viral on social media as soon as it was telecast on the electronic media.
The event was held to remember and honour the martyrs who gave their lives in defence of the country and its citizens. The event was held in the aftermath of May 9 riots, which broke out in the country after the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan. During the violent protests, some people vandalised
Gen Asim Munir had earlier this week condemned the May 9 attack on military installation and memorials as reprehensible and announced that a tribute would be paid to Pakistan's martyrs on May 25.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee started showing signs of recovery on Thursday as it gained over Rs1.18 against the US dollar in the interbank market.
Despite the trading, the local currency appreciated 0.4 percent during the opening hours of trading and was being traded at 285.95.
On Wednesday, the rupee remained largely stable against the greenback and was settled at 287.13.
As the South Asian nation faces looming economic uncertainty, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar ruled out the risk of default as PML-N stalwart assured the business community of tax relief measures in the upcoming budget.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs184,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,950.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Karachi
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Islamabad
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Peshawar
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Quetta
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Sialkot
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Attock
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Gujranwala
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Jehlum
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Multan
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Gujrat
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Nawabshah
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Chakwal
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Hyderabad
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Nowshehra
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Sargodha
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Faisalabad
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Mirpur
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
