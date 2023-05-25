Punjab government to cover veteran actor Rashid Mehmood's medical expenses

LAHORE – Rashid Mehmood is a highly acclaimed senior actor in the entertainment industry. He is widely recognized for his exceptional talent and contributions to the field of acting. With a distinguished career spanning several decades, Rashid Mehmood has garnered immense respect and admiration for his remarkable performances on screen.
In response to the illness of the esteemed senior actor, the Punjab government has taken swift action and announced its commitment to cover all the expenses related to his treatment.
Caretaker information minister Amir Mir, recognizing the significance of Rashid Mehmood's contributions to the entertainment industry, has directed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to ensure that the senior actor receives immediate and necessary medical attention at the government's expense.
Mir also emphasized that Rashid Mehmood holds a revered position as a senior actor, and no efforts will be spared to facilitate his treatment. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Punjab has been instructed to ensure that Rashid Mehmood receives the best possible care.
Ali Nawaz Malik, the Punjab Information Secretary, further confirmed that Rashid Mehmood's treatment will be prioritized following the instructions received from Provincial Minister Amir Mir. The government is fully committed to supporting the senior actor during this challenging time.
His notable work has earned him prestigious accolades, including the Presidential Award, further solidifying his status as a revered figure in the industry.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs184,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,950.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Karachi
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Islamabad
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Peshawar
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Quetta
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Sialkot
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Attock
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Gujranwala
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Jehlum
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Multan
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Gujrat
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Nawabshah
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Chakwal
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Hyderabad
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Nowshehra
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Sargodha
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Faisalabad
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Mirpur
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
