Aliza Sultan shares a video of her first modelling venture after divorce

Maheen Khawaja 10:35 PM | 25 May, 2023
Source: Instagram

Following the messy divorce of Lollywood actor Feroze Khan and his ex-wife of four years, Syeda Aliza Sultan, social media users are heavily invested in the lives of the former couple, especially Aliza's modelling venture.

Lucky for Sultan — keeping in view how she produced harrowing shreds of evidence against Khan for subjecting her to domestic violence and emotional abuse throughout their turbulent marriage — much of the Pakistani entertainment fraternity and public stood by her side.

Now that Sultan has weathered all storms, the mother of two is living her life quite peacefully and doesn't shy away from showing off that post-breakup glow to the world.

Her social media presence has been growing steadily, and she recently started modelling for various brands. Her first big modelling venture was a beautiful photo shoot filmed at the beach. She looked stunning in pretty long gowns from brand Sowears , and her fans couldn't stop raving about her gorgeous looks.

Despite receiving support from Lollywood stars and the public, she has restricted comments on her posts to avoid trolling.

Fans adored and lauded the stunning Syeda Aliza Sultan, celebrating her resilience and showering her with affection. They were captivated by her remarkable ability to embrace life with optimism, even in the face of adversity.

Powered By: