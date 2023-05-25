Aliza Sultan shares a video of her first modelling venture after divorce

Following the messy divorce of Lollywood actor Feroze Khan and his ex-wife of four years, Syeda Aliza Sultan, social media users are heavily invested in the lives of the former couple, especially Aliza's modelling venture.
Lucky for Sultan — keeping in view how she produced harrowing shreds of evidence against Khan for subjecting her to domestic violence and emotional abuse throughout their turbulent marriage — much of the Pakistani entertainment fraternity and public stood by her side.
Now that Sultan has weathered all storms, the mother of two is living her life quite peacefully and doesn't shy away from showing off that post-breakup glow to the world.
Her social media presence has been growing steadily, and she recently started modelling for various brands. Her first big modelling venture was a beautiful photo shoot filmed at the beach. She looked stunning in pretty long gowns from brand Sowears , and her fans couldn't stop raving about her gorgeous looks.
Despite receiving support from Lollywood stars and the public, she has restricted comments on her posts to avoid trolling.
View this post on Instagram
Fans adored and lauded the stunning Syeda Aliza Sultan, celebrating her resilience and showering her with affection. They were captivated by her remarkable ability to embrace life with optimism, even in the face of adversity.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 26, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|309
|312
|Euro
|EUR
|328
|331
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|379
|382.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.9
|84.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|81.9
|82.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|201
|203
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.17
|770.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|225
|227
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.74
|41.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.58
|41.98
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.31
|37.66
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.20
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|932.58
|941.58
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.92
|63.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.8
|181.8
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.58
|26.88
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.31
|749.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.28
|78.98
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.91
|27.21
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.76
|321.26
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.37
|8.52
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,910.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs185,083 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 215,873.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Karachi
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Quetta
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Attock
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Multan
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.