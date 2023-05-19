Ushna Shah's friendly interaction with Aliza Sultan goes viral

Following the highly publicized divorce of Lollywood actor Feroze Khan and his ex-wife of four years, Syeda Aliza Sultan, the attention of social media users has been drawn to the lives of the former couple.

Fortunately for Sultan, who bravely presented compelling evidence of domestic violence and emotional abuse during their tumultuous marriage, she has received strong support from both the Pakistani entertainment industry and the general public.

Khan's fellow actor Ushna Shah, who previously expressed support for Sultan, later came forward in support of her Habs co-star. She stated that she had forgiven him alongside many other celebrities who held similar sentiments regarding Khan.

To the surprise of many fans who had assumed that they were on bad terms, the two women were recently seen at an event, warmly embracing each other and engrossed in cheerful conversation. Their amicable interaction came as a pleasant surprise to their followers, considering the previous assumptions about their relationship.

Shah has been one of the most sought-after actresses in the Pakistani entertainment fraternity with many blockbuster television series including Aakhir Kab Tak, Parizaad, Bashar Momin, Thoda Sa Aasman, Neelam Kinaray, Ru Baru Ishq Tha, and Alif Allah Aur Insaan among others.