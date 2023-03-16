Feroze Khan's sister 'claps back' at Aliza Sultan

Looks like not everything is over between Syeda Aliza Sultan and her ex-in-laws. The former wife of Lollywood actor Feroze Khan made headlines and caused an uproar when she announced separation from Khan and produced harrowing shreds of evidence of domestic violence during the ex-couple's turbulent marriage. Although they went through divorce proceedings and are now co-parenting their two children, the animosity between either party doesn't seem to have come to an end.

Most recently, the mother-of-two held a Q&A session on Instagram with her fans and answered some of the most anticipated questions including her future plans and post-divorce life. While Sultan is seemingly unbothered, moving forward, and "blooming," her former sister-in-law didn't fancy her statements and took a jab.

The Khaani star's sister, Dua Malik, a host and social media influencer by profession, taunted Sultan with an out-of-the-blue Instagram story that read, “Just scrolling through social media. Thinking, how badly have people become greedy for attention. I see people done nothing in life no talent no achievement yet trying hard to become a celebrity... Damn.. what is happenin with society. People Would do anything for money.”

Malik concluded the story with the hashtag "#socialmediacurse"

The former couple tied the knot in 2019 and separated in 2022. Khan and Sultan are parents to a son and daughter.