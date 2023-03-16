TikTok star Hareem Shah cries in front of Mathira

Pakistani social media personality, Hareem Shah, has been one of the most controversial figures in the entertainment industry. Roped in a number of messy situations, Shah has managed to turn her obstacles into opportunities and problems into possibilities, making a name for herself on social media platforms, especially TikTok. Although Shah remained unfazed during all her turmoils, she ultimately was at her wits' end and burst into tears.
From her mystery husband to her recent leaked obscene videos, the TikTok star remained the center of attention. In order to set the record straight for once and all, Shah made an appearance on Mathira's show.
Being a safe space for people to express themselves unfiltered, the "Mathira Show" also witnessed Shah showing her vulnerable side. The 31-year-old host asked Shah about her lack of emotional display after such distressful times.
Mathira advised Shah not to be hesitant of expressing her emotions as it is quite natural and healthy rather than not displaying an iota which is unhealthy making people doubtful of one's composure and anticipating their emotional breakdown.
This hit home as Shah burst into tears which prompted Mathira to take a break and console her off-screen.
Shah was recently seen entangled in a controversy where her private video was leaked which she alleged was done by her close ones.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 16, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.4
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|340
|343.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77
|77.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|188.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.98
|756.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.88
|36.23
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.42
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.97
|926.94
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.2
|62.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.2
|176.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.69
|26.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.5
|739.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.37
|78.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.88
|27.18
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.29
|309.77
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.30
KARACHI – The price of per tola gold in Pakistan increased by Rs1,100 to reach Rs203,500 on Thursday, maintain his gaining momentum during this business week.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs943 to settle at Rs174,468.
The gold metal also witnessed upward trend in the international market as per ounce price surged by $2 to close at $1926.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,150 per tola and Rs1,843 per 10 grams, respectively.
