TikTok star Hareem Shah cries in front of Mathira

Noor Fatima 11:10 PM | 16 Mar, 2023
Pakistani social media personality, Hareem Shah, has been one of the most controversial figures in the entertainment industry. Roped in a number of messy situations, Shah has managed to turn her obstacles into opportunities and problems into possibilities, making a name for herself on social media platforms, especially TikTok. Although Shah remained unfazed during all her turmoils, she ultimately was at her wits' end and burst into tears.   

From her mystery husband to her recent leaked obscene videos, the TikTok star remained the center of attention. In order to set the record straight for once and all, Shah made an appearance on Mathira's show. 

Being a safe space for people to express themselves unfiltered, the "Mathira Show" also witnessed Shah showing her vulnerable side. The 31-year-old host asked Shah about her lack of emotional display after such distressful times.

Mathira advised Shah not to be hesitant of expressing her emotions as it is quite natural and healthy rather than not displaying an iota which is unhealthy making people doubtful of one's composure and anticipating their emotional breakdown.

This hit home as Shah burst into tears which prompted Mathira to take a break and console her off-screen.

Shah was recently seen entangled in a controversy where her private video was leaked which she alleged was done by her close ones. 

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

