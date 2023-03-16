Mehwish Hayat flaunts her sniper skills in latest video

Pakistani entertainment industry's finest actress, Mehwish Hayat, has a knack for wrapping the internet around her finger. The 35-year-old diva with her illustrious career and numerous capabilities is a fan favorite for many obvious reasons. Having millions of followers on multiple social media platforms, the Meray Qatil Meray Dildar actress doesn't forget to enthrall her fans with stunning and sometimes surprising videos and pictures of herself despite her hectic schedule.

Following her industry peer Zara Noor Abbas's hobby of archery, the Ms. Marvel diva shared a video of herself showing off her shooting skills that make her a real-life "Lara Croft" with her godly-carved features thrown in as a bonus.

Radiating 'main character energy,' Hayat was seen shooting from a range and trying her hands on different weapons.

On the work front, Hayat was recently seen in Ms. Marvel, Chhalawa, Baaji, and London Nahi Jaunga.