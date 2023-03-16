Mehwish Hayat flaunts her sniper skills in latest video

Pakistani entertainment industry's finest actress, Mehwish Hayat, has a knack for wrapping the internet around her finger. The 35-year-old diva with her illustrious career and numerous capabilities is a fan favorite for many obvious reasons. Having millions of followers on multiple social media platforms, the Meray Qatil Meray Dildar actress doesn't forget to enthrall her fans with stunning and sometimes surprising videos and pictures of herself despite her hectic schedule.
Following her industry peer Zara Noor Abbas's hobby of archery, the Ms. Marvel diva shared a video of herself showing off her shooting skills that make her a real-life "Lara Croft" with her godly-carved features thrown in as a bonus.
Radiating 'main character energy,' Hayat was seen shooting from a range and trying her hands on different weapons.
On the work front, Hayat was recently seen in Ms. Marvel, Chhalawa, Baaji, and London Nahi Jaunga.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 16, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.4
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|340
|343.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77
|77.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|188.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.98
|756.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.88
|36.23
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.42
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.97
|926.94
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.2
|62.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.2
|176.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.69
|26.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.5
|739.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.37
|78.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.88
|27.18
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.29
|309.77
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.30
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,200 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,360.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs157,491 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 183,699.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Karachi
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Quetta
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Attock
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Multan
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
