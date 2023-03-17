Search

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 17th March 2023

Web Desk 08:31 AM | 17 Mar, 2023
Daily Horoscope – 17th March 2023
Source: File photo

Here’s free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

Today, the time is passing in your favor after consistent hard times. Identify your set priorities and goals to cherish. Work up to your potential and unleash when it is required. Enjoy sweet company of family members and spend your quality time. Don’t become skeptic and strengthen your belief in abilities.

Taurus (April 19- May 20)

Today, it is the best time when you can take on a stance to advance in your career for better earning. Sometimes it sound good that you pine all of your worldly friends and focus to deliver. Must enjoy romantic life to rule out mental stress and uncertainty in life.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

Today, you have to create a poise between your personal and professional lives because they will both have a demand of quality time and energies. Be sensible in taking fast food excessively.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today, you have to understand that your family needs support and care from your side. You can relax because you should feel contented with your personal and professional circumstances. Maintain your fitness level by maintain a proper dieting plan. Enjoy family time tonight at some restaurant.

Leo (July 22- August 22)

Today, you have to seek new job right now but you have to wait for the right opportunity. Utilize your talent and potential because you have been blessed. You are a bold and blunt man so make decisions with self-belief.

Virgo (August 22- September22)

This day reminds to complete all tasks otherwise your work might get delayed and may face criticism. Need to create a well-thought-out strategy to stick to the task. You can chalk out for new projects and innovations at workplace helping you earning you respect and honor. 

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Today, you may be successful in your current position but it’s the high time to keep on the best work. You need to assist others in understanding and grooming. Plan for an outing with family. Relish the free moments.

Scorpio (October 23- November 22)

Today, you need to visit religious places with family for spiritual calmness and relaxation. Complete your liabilities at home and workplace today. You need to strictly adhere to the deadlines for official tasks.  Be happy at work and focus for the tasks. Maintain a practical attitude.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today, your restlessness will added up but be brave to face these challenges and strive to resolve them. Tackle all domestic and business complications with wisdom and patience. Your partner will be unable to express her anxiety to you so listen her. Take better care of your deteriorating health.

Capricorn (December 21 - January 19)

Today, you may find impediments in work-business, there will be success in daily work. Don’t become panic and control at your temper. It’s a great time to openly discuss your long-term ambitions with your life-partner. Be a leader and improvise new plans.

Aquarius (January 19 - February 18)

Today, you seem to be failed in spending and extra expenses among friends. You must recognize that you can handle challenging tasks. It’s the high time to bridge slight lack of cooperation from close relatives. Stay calm and relaxed.

Pisces (February 18 - March 20) 

Today, you need to realize and   accept cordially even in failure and distress of life. If you are confident in your ability then you can lead a new project at work. You are likely to spread happiness and joy around you. Value love and all loved ones.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope –16th March 2023

08:45 AM | 16 Mar, 2023

Daily Horoscope – March 15, 2023

08:00 AM | 15 Mar, 2023

Daily Horoscope – March 14, 2023

08:00 AM | 14 Mar, 2023

Daily Horoscope – March 13, 2023

08:58 AM | 13 Mar, 2023

Daily Horoscope – 12th March 2023

09:05 AM | 12 Mar, 2023

Daily Horoscope – March 11, 2023

08:03 AM | 11 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Aima Baig lashes out at a publication over misleading content

11:35 AM | 17 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 17th March 2023

08:31 AM | 17 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 17, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 17, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.5 286.5
Euro EUR 298.5 301.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 339.5 343
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.25 77.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75 75.8
Australian Dollar AUD 186 188.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.98 756.91
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 40.56 40.96
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.88 36.23
Indian Rupee INR 3.42 3.53
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.97 926.94
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.2 62.8
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.2 176.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.69 26.99
Omani Riyal OMR 731.5 739.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.37 78.07
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.88 27.18
Swiss Franc CHF 307.29 309.77
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.30

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 17 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,470.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs159,930 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 186,540.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Karachi PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Islamabad PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Peshawar PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Quetta PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Sialkot PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Attock PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Gujranwala PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Jehlum PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Multan PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Bahawalpur PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Gujrat PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Nawabshah PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Chakwal PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Hyderabad PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Nowshehra PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Sargodha PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Faisalabad PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Mirpur PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: