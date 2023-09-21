Search

Daily Horoscope - 21 September, 2023

09:00 AM | 21 Sep, 2023
Daily Horoscope

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health. 

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Today, this day may turn out to be very productive and profiteering both for purchase or sale in real estate. It is the time to gift some family members to make them happy. You might get compliments at work. You may want to spend time in isolation. Be straight and bold in life.

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

 Today, you have to try to become calm and composed and don’t get panic with criticism from family members. You should be grateful for the precious moments that shared with your beloved. Make yourself relaxed and calm. Be positive and practical in life.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Today, you have to be wise and sensible in savings and expenditures. You may invite to a family or organize gathering today. Your efforts will be recognized and appreciated. Be practical minded to react over this change. Your positive impulse will reward you.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today, you have to call all your friends and share your happiness as you had faced depression and anxiety. You made some decisions about your career and professional life. Stay working unless you succeed. Be consistent and focused.

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Today, take care of your mother and pay a visit to your siblings. You hard work will pay you effectively today. Being a leader and bold individual, start realizing your blunders and think to rectify for future plans. 

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

 Today, you need to understand how to ground your emotional, physical, and mental energies. Make yourself relaxed and contented. Try to start analyzing and assessing every aspects critically for future. Stay connected with friends.

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Today, you will be blessed with vibes around you are one of harmony and love. A change in thinking pattern will result in unexpected financial gains. Start realizing your mistakes to excel in field of IT.

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Today, you may have good fortune in every aspects. You are currently learning and earning well. It’s time to feel relaxed and accomplished and never feel depressed for financial worries. 

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Today stars are aligned in your favor, and you can expect to profit handsomely from any investments you make. Stay calm and don’t over-react on trivial issues. Your emotions will hurt you.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Today, avoid making unnecessary purchases as they may risk your financial stability. A piece of good news may make you feel better about the environment. Be positive and contented in life.

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

 Today, avoid disagreements or arguments in the family and spend time with your family. Your boss or immediate superior will be impressed with your work today. Stay positive and connected with friends.

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Today, you can be  discussed in your friends circle. It’s time to realize your priorities. You have a recognition as strong a believer and a dreamer who loves deeply and completely. Be confident and optimist in life affairs.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 21, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 21, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 293 293
Euro EUR 320 323
UK Pound Sterling GBP 373.5 377
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.5 82.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.7 79.5
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 789.66 797.66
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.87 41.27
Danish Krone DKK 42.6 43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 961.3 970.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.71 177.71
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 771.25 779.25
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.57 82.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 331.2 333.7
Thai Bhat THB 8.31 8.46

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 21, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,820.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 21 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Karachi PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Islamabad PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Peshawar PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Quetta PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Sialkot PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Attock PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Gujranwala PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Jehlum PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Multan PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Bahawalpur PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Gujrat PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Nawabshah PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Chakwal PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Hyderabad PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Nowshehra PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Sargodha PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Faisalabad PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Mirpur PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560

