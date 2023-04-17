Search

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 17th April 2023

Web Desk 09:04 AM | 17 Apr, 2023
Daily Horoscope – 17th April 2023

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

Today, you have to be very practical minded and nevertry to beat around the bush. It's time to put your best efforts and work hard to achieve your goals. You must focus on maintaining a healthy diet and exercise routine to stay healthy. Love is blind, but don't let it cloud your judgment. Stay healthy.

Taurus (April 19 - May 20)

Today,you have been acknowledged and established known for your persistence and hard work. You must continue to put in the effort and success will come in certain upcoming time. You are what you eat, so make sure you nourish your body with healthy foods.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

Today, you may find exceptional time for your career growth. Don't wait for opportunities to come to you; go out and make them happen. Stay on top of your game by staying organized and focused on your goals. Stay blessed and blissed.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today, you may start realizing the value security and stability in your career. Trust your intuition and stay true to your values. Prioritize preventative health measures. Take time for self-care and relaxation to avoid burnout. Stay focused and determined.

Leo (July 22- August 22)

This day may bring you an opportunity that your leadership roles will be polished. Try to nurture both your body and mind as they are equally important. Take time to exercise, rest, and revitalize to maintain your energy levels. Be Positive and focused.

(August 22- September 22)

Today, you have keen maintaining an eye for accuracy. Commit to continuous improvement and don't be afraid to ask for feedback because practice makes perfect. Stay blessed and blissed.

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Today, you must understand to value the role of balance and harmony in professional career. Take care of both your mental and physical health.Your communication and compromise can play an important key in relationships. Stay connected with the tasks.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 22)

Today, you will value intensity and depth in your career and educational depths. Try to remember that trust is essential to build strong and healthy relationships. Be healthy and wise to decide the worst decisions.

Sagittarius: (November 22 - December 21)

Today, you may start valuing freedom and exploration in life. Take time for self-care and relaxation to avoid burnout. Stay sensible and rationale to tackle all odds of life.

Capricorn: (December 21 - January 19)

Today, your commitment to hard work and discipline will be admirable. Remember, "Rome wasn't built in a day," so stay patient and persistent in accomplishing tasks. 

Aquarius: (January 19 - February 18)

You, being an Aquarian, is known for an innovative, unconventional, and intellectual being. Embrace your creativity and use it to find unique solutions to problems. You must know how to do stress management techniques. Stay calm.

Pisces: (February 18 - March 20) 

Today, you may value creativity and compassion in yourcareer. Use your intuition and empathy to connect with others and create positive change. Look after your diet and find ways to keep stress in check. Self-care and relaxation is a key to calmness.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – April 16, 2023

08:19 AM | 16 Apr, 2023

Daily Horoscope –15th April 2023

09:04 AM | 15 Apr, 2023

Daily Horoscope – April 14, 2023

08:24 AM | 14 Apr, 2023

Daily Horoscope – 13th April 2023

09:04 AM | 13 Apr, 2023

Daily Horoscope – 12th April 2023

09:04 AM | 12 Apr, 2023

Daily Horoscope – April 11, 2023

08:20 AM | 11 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Daily Horoscope – 17th April 2023

09:04 AM | 17 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 17th April 2023

09:04 AM | 17 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 17, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 17, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.9 291.5
Euro EUR 315 318
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.3 79.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.2 76.9
Australian Dollar AUD 190 192
Bahrain Dinar BHD 765.43 773.43
Canadian Dollar CAD 213.5 215.5
China Yuan CNY 41.9 42.3
Danish Krone DKK 42.7 43.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.66 37.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.49 3.6
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 940.78 749.78
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.63 179.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 747.46 755.44
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.5 213.2
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 324.33 326.83
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 17 April, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,900 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,100.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Karachi PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Islamabad PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Peshawar PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Quetta PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Sialkot PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Attock PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Gujranwala PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Jehlum PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Multan PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Bahawalpur PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Gujrat PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Nawabshah PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Chakwal PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Hyderabad PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Nowshehra PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Sargodha PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Faisalabad PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710
Mirpur PKR 215,900 PKR 2,710

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: