Pakistani mountaineer Naila Kiani makes history after scaling 10th highest peak

ISLAMABAD – A female climber from Pakistan reached the top of Annapurna I, setting a new record by scaling the tenth highest peak in the world.

With her latest feat, Naila Kiani, the mother of two, has become the first Pakistani woman to summit 8,091m high peak located in Nepal. She scaled Annapurna I on Monday morning between 6:30 am to 7:00 am.

Naila did her summit along with Sajid Sadpara, who completed the expedition without the support of high-altitude porters and supplemental oxygen, and another legendary climber Shahroz Kashif.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BARD Foundation (@bard_foundation)

Famous climber Sajid Sadpara, who lately climbed the same peak, felicitated to Naila and Shehroze Kashif. “Congratulations to @nailakiani & @Shehrozekashif2 for successful summit of Annapurna this morning(sic)”, he wrote on Twitter, sharing the picture with the duo.

Congratulations to @nailakiani & @Shehrozekashif2 for successful summit of Annapurna this morning.

Naila Baji is first Pakistani female climber to do so, making way for millions back home #Annapurna2023 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/FVjl9hW1TZ — Sajid Ali Sadpara (@sajid_sadpara) April 17, 2023

She is now the first Pakistani woman to summit four 8,000m peaks as the ace climber earlier summited deadly K2, Gasherbrum1, and Gasherbrum2.

The daring woman climber now eyes an expedition to the world’s highest peak Mt Everest as she has no plans to stop any time soon.

The Dubai-based banker is an avid sportsperson, a trained boxer, rock climber and runs for fun. In one of her previous interviews, Naila said she wanted to project a soft image of the South Asian nation through her adventures.