Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly to elect new Prime Minister today

MUZAFFARABAD – Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly meets today to elect a new Prime Minister of the state, days after Sardar Tanveer Ilyas was shown the door over contempt of court.

The office has fallen vacant due to the disqualification of Sardar Tanveer Ilyas and the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Supreme Court turned down the PTI leader’s plea last week.

Ahead of today’s session, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has not revealed the name of the new premier, as some members of the party have joined the forward bloc created by the AJK president who picked Chaudhry Rasheed as the candidate for the role.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz have announced to bring in their individual candidates.

More to follow…