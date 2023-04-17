NA Speaker asks Supreme Court to avoid interfering in parliament’s affairs

ISLAMABAD – National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf has cautioned the Supreme Court against interfering in the parliament's jurisdiction, stating that it may encourage others to do the same.

In an interview with an American media outlet, Ashraf asserted that if the parliament's legislative authority is not acceptable, then the superior judiciary should take charge of the legislative business. He further stated that if parliament has to utilize its legislative authority according to the will of the Supreme Court or a high court, then the facade of elections should end.

Referring to a verdict by the apex court, which restrained the implementation of a bill reducing the chief justice's powers before it became a law, he questioned how the court can enter the domain of the people's elected representatives. While Ashraf believes that the apex court should hear all parties, he thinks that political matters should not be taken to court as it not only weakens the judiciary but also harms politics.

He stressed that parliamentarians should themselves resolve all political issues within the parliament or any other forum. Regarding the army chief's address on national security in-camera session, Ashraf praised General Asim Munir's adherence to the Constitution and trust in the parliament's supremacy, stating that the country needs more such ideas.

Finally, when asked about the possibility of a new anti-terrorism operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or Balochistan, Ashraf replied that no new operation was necessary, as the law enforcement agencies were already taking action against the miscreants.